Concrete steps in and out of the new Trinity Road tunnel were flawed and must be replaced

Just before the pedestrian tunnel under Trinity Road near the State Fairgrounds opened last fall, inspectors noticed a problem: The stairs leading in and out of the tunnel were too steep. A little over a month later, they were fenced off, and people were directed to nearby ramps.
Now the concrete stairs have been ripped out and will be replaced with new ones. The N.C. Department of Transportation, which commissioned and paid for the $4.3 million project, expect they’ll be open by the end of March, depending on the weather, said spokesman Sean Williams.
The tunnel connects the fairgrounds on the south side of Trinity with Carter-Finley Stadium and the PNC Arena on the north. Crowds used the tunnel during at least two N.C. State University football games and the 11-day N.C. State Fair.
In addition to the stairs, there are ramps that reach the tunnel on both sides of the street, and those remained open after the stairs were closed in early November.
NCDOT is not aware of any complaints about the angle of the stairs or of any accidents or injuries as result, Williams said. But it does want to get them fixed before this year’s football season and State Fair.
Williams said it appears the contractor, Crowder Construction Company of Charlotte, did not correctly follow the specifications spelled out in the plans for the stairs.
“The issue was with the execution of the specs,” he wrote in an email. “Final checks as part of the punch-list items revealed the error.”
A call to the project manager for Crowder was not returned Monday. In addition to replacing the stairs, Crowder will also widen the anti-slip treads on the top of them, Williams said.
It’s not clear how much it will cost to rip out and rebuild the steps, Williams said, or whether Crowder or NCDOT will pay for it.
