Employee charged with stealing opioids from Walgreens store in Apex

A 53-year-old Walgreens employee is accused of stealing nearly 500 opioid tablets from the Apex store where she worked.
Melanie Holland Moss faces felony charges of larceny by an employee and trafficking opium or heroin. She was arrested Tuesday.
Apex police say Moss stole nearly 300 oxycodone pills and more than 200 hydrocodone pills between September and this month, according to an arrest warrant.
Her bond was set at $500,000.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments