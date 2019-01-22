Durham police ask for help to identify 2 people after stray bullet hits school bus

Police are asking for help to identify two people who may have information about a shooting Friday in which a stray bullet struck a school bus filled with middle school students.
The bus was stopped in the 1800 block of Cheek Road around 3 p.m. Friday when a bullet hit the front windshield, police said. The driver was injured by flying glass.
“Investigators believe the bullet came from a passing vehicle,” Durham police said in a news release Tuesday.
Nineteen students from Shepard Middle School were on the bus, according to police.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
On Tuesday, police released images of the two people they hope to find.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Harris at 919-560-4281, ext. 29120 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
Comments