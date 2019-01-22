Durham police ask for help to identify 2 people after stray bullet hits school bus

Police are asking for help to identify two people who may have information about a shooting Friday in which a stray bullet struck a school bus filled with middle school students.

The bus was stopped in the 1800 block of Cheek Road around 3 p.m. Friday when a bullet hit the front windshield, police said. The driver was injured by flying glass.

“Investigators believe the bullet came from a passing vehicle,” Durham police said in a news release Tuesday.

Nineteen students from Shepard Middle School were on the bus, according to police.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

On Tuesday, police released images of the two people they hope to find.

Durham police are trying to identify these two people who might have information about a shooting involving a school bus on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Durham Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Harris at 919-560-4281, ext. 29120 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.