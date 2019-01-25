5 scooter companies want to come to Durham. When you’ll start seeing them

Hundreds of electric scooters will arrive on Durham streets this spring. All that’s left is paperwork before the city grant permits to five companies who have applied: Lime, Bird, Spin, Lyft and Gotcha.

At least 600 scooters will be allowed, likely starting in March.

Bird and Lime are already in Raleigh. Spin already lists Durham and Duke University on its website as a city and campus where they have scooters, as well as Charlotte and other cities.

Lyft scooters are in the Washington, D.C. area, in California, Nashville and Atlanta, among other large cities. Gotcha scooters are mostly found on college campuses.

Lime and Spin bikes are already in Durham.

Interim Transportation Director Bill Judge said the goal for granting the permits is March 1, but it could be later. The city will grant permits to all companies at the same time.

While the Raleigh City Council passed its scooter rules months after the electric scooters arrived there, the Durham City Council asked Bird and Lime to wait while the council figured them out.





“We were happy, I guess, that we didn’t encounter what other cities did, where they just brought [scooters] before they were ready,” Judge said.

The Durham City Council passed its ordinance in October. While Raleigh is charging a $300 per scooter fee, in Durham it is only $100. Durham also requires a $1,000 initial application fee.

Servando Esparza of Bird said in October that the company wants to deploy at least 100 scooters in Durham. “We tend to start with a number, and grow with demand,” he said. “In a larger city like Durham, it will be more than [100].”

When the scooters will arrive

Durham’s transportation department had two big departures recently: director Terry Bellamy, who left for a job in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and Bryan Poole, who left for a job in Portland, Oregon. Dale McKeel, who is now handling scooters, said the permitting is taking a little longer as a result. Poole had said in October that he expected scooter permits to be granted in January.

McKeel said that details left to work out include making sure the companies can follow all the regulations, like reducing barriers to low-income residents. The companies will need to include payment options for riders who don’t have a smartphone or credit card, as well as deploy at least 20 percent of their scooter fleets in low-income areas.

“We believe all five can comply with the ordinance and meet our requirements,” Judge said. “Market forces will determine whether all five choose to launch [here].”

Fewer bikes now

The scooter ordinance passed in October also dealt with bicycles.

Judge said they set the scooter cap at 600 because they capped bike shares at 1,200. But with no applications for bike permits and few bike share bikes on the street, that could mean more scooters. There are about 200 bike share bikes in Durham today, Judge said, down from 500. But that’s also because it is winter, he said.

Durham scooter rules require riders to:

▪ Be at least 16 years old and wear a helmet.

▪ Follow traffic laws.

▪ Not ride on sidewalks.

▪ Not ride on greenway trails.