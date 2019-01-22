Law enforcement searching for murder suspect in Durham neighborhood

Law enforcement officers who were searching a Durham neighborhood Tuesday evening for a man accused of murder found the suspect’s brother instead.
Jarrett McClain, 24, was taken into custody after authorities searched in the area of Sherron Road, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities said hours earlier that they were looking for 27-year-old Joshua Bernard McClain. McClain is a suspect in the July 26 death of Ly Teng Nhiayi of California.
Nhiayi was found shot to death inside a burning car in the 5000 block of Guardian Drive.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Three other men were arrested in the case. Authorities charged Joshua McClain in November but have not had him in custody.
Investigators said the shooting didn’t appear to be random.
Joshua McClain, Jarett’s brother, is still at large and not in the area, the sheriff’s office said.
Jarrett McClain was detained Tuesday after a pursuit. Authorities said Kairi Fulwood, 21, was also in the vehicle. Charges are pending for both men.
Joshua McClain was released from custody Jan. 8, 2018, after serving three months for a probation violation related to a 2016 conviction of attempting to elude arrest.
He was housed at the Robeson CRV Behavior Modification Center, which houses and provides intense behavior modification programs for men who have violated probation, The News & Observer reported in November.
Comments