Johnston County shooting suspect charged after seeking relief from the cold, authorities say

A 68-year-old man accused of shooting a woman in Johnston County over the weekend showed up two days later at a home where he asked the residents for help, authorities said.

Exposure to the cold weather made the suspect, David McKinney, disoriented, according to Capt. Jeff Caldwell of the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

McKinney is accused of shooting a woman around 3:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Fire Department Road in Wilson’s Mills. The woman was reportedly taken to the hospital and released.

McKinney fled the scene, and law enforcement launched a manhunt. Nearby residents were asked to stay inside that night.

Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, McKinney showed up at a home on Powhatan Road, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and will be sent to the Johnston County jail upon his release. The high temperature Monday was in the low 30s.

McKinney faces a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.