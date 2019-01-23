Raleigh man charged with strangling and raping a woman last month

Police on Tuesday arrested a 41-year-old Raleigh man accused of strangling and raping a woman last month.
Kowalski Devereaux Reese faces several charges, including kidnapping and first-degree forcible rape, in a violent Dec. 17 incident outlined in an arrest warrant.
Police say Reese kidnapped, restrained and sexually assaulted the victim, and strangled her and struck her in the face, causing her nose to bleed. He is also accused of stealing her cellphone.
Reese did not know the victim, a Raleigh police spokeswoman said Wednesday. He was charged after an “ongoing investigation,” police said in a news release.
Reese was also charged with assault by strangulation, common law robbery, possession of stolen property and assault on a female. His bond was set at more than $1.3 million.
In December, Reese was charged in Wake County after he failed to appear in court for a driving-while-impaired case, according to the City-County Bureau of Identification. He was charged last May with simple assault and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
