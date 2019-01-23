What questions do you have about the Dix Park Master Plan? Curious NC will answer them.

The development of Dix Park offers the city of Raleigh a rare opportunity to create a large park near downtown.
After more than a year of community meetings and public feedback, the Dix Park Master Plan has been unveiled. The 249-page document is the result of more than a year of gathering feedback about what people want to see at the 306-acre campus.
A hotel, brewery, amphitheater, botanical gardens and water features have all been considered for the park.
Some community members have questions about what exactly will be in the park and what happens in the process now. This is where Curious NC comes in. Curious NC is a joint project between The News & Observer, The Herald-Sun and The Charlotte Observer where readers ask questions and reporters find the answers.
So what questions do you have about the Dix Park Master Plan? Tell us in the form below and we’ll get the answers.
The final community meeting will reveal the master plan and food, drinks and music is planned. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 6 in Ballroom B of the Raleigh Convention Center at 500 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh.
