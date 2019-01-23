FBI arrests Durham man accused of murder

The FBI on Wednesday arrested a 27-year-old man accused of murder in connection with the death last summer of a man whose body was found in a burning car in Durham.

Joshua Bernard McClain, 27, of Durham is one of four people charged in the July 26 death of Ly Teng Nhiayi of California. Nhiayi had been shot, according to an autopsy report.

McClain was the subject of a manhunt in Durham on Tuesday evening. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said it was searching for McClain in the area of Sherron Road.

Hours later, the sheriff’s office said deputies instead found McClain’s brother, 24-year-old Jarrett McClain.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The FBI Safe Streets Task Force arrested Joshua McClain, Durham police said in a news release Wednesday.

Three other people were arrested in September on murder charges in the case: Derrick Tyson, 40, of Bear Creek; and Reginald McClain, 28, and Walter Thorne-Price, 29, both of Durham.