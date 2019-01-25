RDU is operating as usual Friday, but New York-area flights could be delayed or canceled

Most flights in and out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport are operating as scheduled Friday, despite staffing shortages at two air traffic control centers on the East Coast.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it had experienced a “slight increase in sick leave at two facilities” and that it had rerouted some flights and increased spacing between planes as a result. LaGuardia Airport in New York experienced a “full ground stoppage” to reduce the number of inbound flights for a time Friday morning, but that has been lifted.

Still, some RDU flights to and from LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International Airport have been canceled or delayed. Airport officials urge travelers to check with their carrier before coming to the airport.

Airport flight operations at RDU are regular, but some flights may be experiencing delays or cancellations associated with a ground stop at @LGAairport. Travelers should check with their airline for flight status prior to coming to the airport. — RDU Int'l Airport (@RDUAirport) January 25, 2019

RDU spokeswoman Toni Herrera-Bast said the airport is operating as normal.

Air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration employees have been working without pay during the government shutdown. The union that represents controllers has been handing out leaflets at U.S. airports, including RDU, warning of potential safety problems because of a lack of support workers during the shutdown.

A handful of TSA employees protested in front of RDU’s main terminal Wednesday. Friday marks the 35th day that they’ve been working without pay and the second missed paycheck.

RDU capped the number of demonstrators at 10 and kept them where few passengers might see or hear.

“We as TSA employees would like for this shutdown to end immediately and for the federal government to pay these employees for the work they’ve performed over the last 33 days,” said Mac Johnson, a TSA worker at RDU who heads Local 449 of the American Federation of Government Employees.