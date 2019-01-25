Man posed as a Good Samaritan before raping woman in his Raleigh home, police say

Police say a 41-year-old man posed as a Good Samaritan named “Gerald,” then raped a woman in his North Raleigh home, stole her food stamp card and used it.
Kowalski Devereaux Reese was charged with one felony count each of kidnapping, first-degree forcible rape, assault by strangulation, common law robbery and possession of stolen food.
Reese, who lives at 4720 Valley Stream Drive, was also charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female, according to arrest warrants made public Tuesday at the Wake County Clerk of Courts Office.
Investigators on Friday outlined the sequence of events that led to a violent sexual assault and robbery on Dec. 17.
On that day, police were contacted by officials at Duke Raleigh Hospital regarding a sexual assault. A woman there told police she was trying to sell food stamps earlier that day in the 3100 block of Calvary Drive when she was approached by a man driving a white Toyota. The man told her his name was “Gerald” and that he could help her out.
The woman told police she reluctantly got into the car, and the man immediately drove off. He explained that he had a list of contacts who could help her at his home.
The woman said “Gerald” touched her leg twice and each time she swatted his hand away before they arrived at 4720 Valley Stream Drive. She said he told her to get out of the car and walk up the stairs to his home.
Inside, the man locked the door and began striking her repeatedly in the head, according to the search warrant.
The woman said she fought back, but the man produced a green knife and threatened to kill her. She said the man raped her several times.
The man then drove her to a Food Lion on Capital Boulevard, the woman told investigators. Police reviewed the grocery store’s surveillance footage that showed “Gerald” behind the wheel of the white Toyota and using the woman’s food stamp card to make a purchase, according to the search warrant.
Police investigated the address where the woman said the assault took place and found previous calls there involving domestic disputes. Reese was listed as the suspect in both instances.
Investigators also compared Reese’s photo from his license with the photo of the man captured in the Food Lion video and determined it was “an exact match,” according to the search warrant. The woman also identified Reese in a photo lineup, police reported.
On Jan. 18, investigators obtained a search warrant to seize a green knife the victim said was used in the assault, DNA evidence and other items in the Toyota and the home where Reese lives, police reported.
Reese remained in custody Friday at the Wake County jail, where he is being held under a $1.3 million bail, a jail spokesman reported.
