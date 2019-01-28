GoCary could drop some Maynard Loop bus service, expand into other parts of town

Cary may be a car town but some residents still need the bus to get to work and around town.
John Lamp lives in west Cary but works near Cary Towne Center. He rides buses on the Maynard Loop to get wherever he’s going. He is afraid proposed changes to GoCary’s bus service will hurt his ability to get around town.
“I have mobility issues,” he said. “I take the bus to work and can get to work easily because the stop is near my work.”
If the proposed changes are adopted, his commute will become more difficult, especially the return trip, he said.
Two buses currently traverse the loop each hour going in opposite directions. But a recent ridership study found these routes carried the fewest people of all the seven routes in town. It also found that overall ridership had decreased from 2014-16 despite a growing population.
Cary Transit Administrator Kelly Blazey gave an overview of possible changes based on a service analysis released in December.
Only one of GoCary’s six routes meets the target of carrying 10 or passengers per hour: Route 5 from downtown to the Walmart on Tryon Road. Routes 1, 2, 3 and 4 each averaged about four passengers per hour.
GoCary, which began bus service in 2001, wants to better serve existing riders and attract new ones, Blazey said.
Single rides cost $1.50 but day passes are $3. Larger discounts are available on weekly and monthly passes.
Blazey said bus service would not decrease under the proposal, but several routes would be changed and extended to better connect with GoRaleigh and GoTriangle routes.
The proposal calls for continued Route 1 service on the northern arc of the Maynard Loop and connecting it with Cary Depot in downtown. But the southern part of Maynard would be dropped from regular service. People would have to go to stops at Cary Towne Center, Kildaire Farm Road and Old Apex Road, which are mostly within a 10-minute walk of current stops along the southern part of Maynard.
Route 2, which provided service in the opposite direction on Maynard Loop would end. It currently averages the fewest riders per day at about 50 and is the most expensive route GoCary runs.
A new Route 7 serving Weston Parkway, Chapel Hill Road and Cary Parkway would meet up with Route 3 at Harrison Square.
Route 6 would provide more direct service from downtown to Cary Towne Center along Walnut Street.
Routes 4 and 5 would only change slightly, with Route 4 connecting downtown with High House Crossing and Route 5 going from downtown to the Walmart on Tryon Road.
The plan also creates a Western Wake Micro-Transit Pilot by creating 15 nodes in the western part of town not currently on fixed transit lines. Blazey said the nodes may be served with point-to-point service.
A new express service during peak travel times could be established between Cary and Apex and Cary and Holly Springs.
The Town Council put off action on the plan to get more information and public input.
