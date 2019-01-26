Suspect runs over Apex police officer’s foot, tries to run over 2nd officer

Police charged a man early Saturday morning with trying to run over two Apex police officers and striking an occupied patrol car during an attempted arrest.
Aaron Michael Ellison, 25, of Reunion Meadows Lane in Apex, was charged with four felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, according to an arrest warrant.
Ellison also was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, misdemeanor child abuse, and three counts of failing to appear in court for the offenses of driving while impaired, resisting a public officer and felony probation violation, warrants show.
The incident started Friday night when Apex police officers stopped Ellison’s silver 2013 Honda Civic on East Williams Street and attempted to arrest him on existing charges, the warrants state. Officer Steven Lafemina reported that Ellison was driving 15 mph over the posted speed limit of 45 mph and had a revoked driver’s license at the time of the stop.
Ellison fled the scene, police reported, striking Lafemina with his car, running over his right foot and knocking the officer to the ground, and also attempting to run over a second officer.
Ellison also is accused of attempting to back into an Apex Police corporal as he was approaching Ellison’s car on foot, and ramming his Honda Civic into a police car occupied by Lafemina and the corporal.
The Apex police officers chased the car until Ellison jumped out and ran, Lafemina reported. Information about the officers’ injuries was not immediately available.
Police tracked Ellison to his home on Reunion Meadows Lane, and called for the Special Response Team to go in and arrest him, a warrant stated. Ellison’s 5-year-old daughter was in the house at the time of his arrest, it stated.
Ellison was taken to the Wake County jail and given a secured bond of $100,000. He is scheduled to appear in Wake County District Court on Monday.
