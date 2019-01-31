Prison inmate on work release is part of rape investigation, Raleigh police say

An inmate with the state prison system’s work release program is under investigation for a reported rape that occurred at the fast-food restaurant last week.
Raleigh police have not filed charges against Darius Wilcher, 26, who was housed at the Wake Correctional Center, a minimum security prison for men on Rock Quarry Road.
But police spokeswoman Donna-maria Harris told The News & Observer on Thursday that she “can confirm that is an ongoing investigation.”
A nurse at UNC REX Hospital called 911 about 12:56 a.m. Friday and said a patient in the emergency department told medical officials she had been raped at the Burger King on New Bern Avenue.
The patient described the man who raped her as an “acquaintance,” the nurse told the 911 dispatcher.
“She did not give me his name,” the nurse said.
State public safety spokesman John Bull said “security and operational concerns” prohibited correction officials from disclosing if Wilcher worked at the Burger King where the sexual assault took place.
An incident report from Raleigh police says the “forcible rape” occurred in the 3900 block of New Bern Avenue between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Jan. 24.
The next day at 12:45 p.m., Wilcher was reported missing from his work assignment. Authorities found him several hours later in Knightdale, Bull reported.
About 80 percent of the inmates at the Wake Correctional Center leave the prison every day for work assignments, according to the Department of Public Safety. Most inmates work in state agencies such as as the Division of Motor Vehicles or other prisons. But about 50 inmates who will soon be released work at local businesses such as restaurants.
Wilcher was scheduled to be released June 1, Bull said. Officials have moved him to Central Prison.
He is suspended from the work release program.
Raleigh police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to call Detective Larsen at 919-996-1656 or Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.
