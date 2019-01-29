Local

Man injured by gunshots fired into his bedroom in Raleigh, police say

By Thomasi McDonald

January 29, 2019 02:19 PM

RALEIGH

A 33-year-old man was wounded by gunshots fired into his bedroom window in Southeast Raleigh early Tuesday, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting about 3:40 a.m. in the 1400 block of Joe Louis Avenue, Raleigh police said in a news release.

Police found Jermaine Moye with gunshot wounds to his legs. Moye was transported to WakeMed, and his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

Investigators do not think the shooting was random.

No arrests have been made, and police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect. Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.

