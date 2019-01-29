Man injured by gunshots fired into his bedroom in Raleigh, police say

A 33-year-old man was wounded by gunshots fired into his bedroom window in Southeast Raleigh early Tuesday, police said.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting about 3:40 a.m. in the 1400 block of Joe Louis Avenue, Raleigh police said in a news release.
Police found Jermaine Moye with gunshot wounds to his legs. Moye was transported to WakeMed, and his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.
Investigators do not think the shooting was random.
No arrests have been made, and police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect. Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.
