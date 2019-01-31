Man transported to UNC burn center after Holly Springs duplex fire

Investigators are trying to determine what caused a Holly Springs fire that injured a man Thursday morning.
Firefighters responded about 6:20 a.m. to a duplex on Lassiter Road, according to Holly Springs spokesman Mark Andrews.
An injured man, who has not been publicly identified, was outside the duplex when crews arrived, Andrews said. He was taken to the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.
A person on the other side of the duplex wasn’t injured, according to Andrews, but neither apartment is “currently habitable.”
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“The apartment where the fire started was heavily damaged,” Andrews said.
Comments