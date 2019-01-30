Local

Raleigh police are investigating after 54-year-old man was found dead in a fire

By Simone Jasper

January 30, 2019 08:51 AM

One person found dead in Raleigh apartment fire

One person was found dead after crews responded to an apartment fire in Raleigh on Tuesday afternoon on Avenida Del Sol Drive just off Capital Boulevard and Spring Forest Road in northeast Raleigh, according to ABC11.
By
Up Next
One person was found dead after crews responded to an apartment fire in Raleigh on Tuesday afternoon on Avenida Del Sol Drive just off Capital Boulevard and Spring Forest Road in northeast Raleigh, according to ABC11.
By
Raleigh

Police are investigating after a 54-year-old man was found dead Tuesday afternoon in a fire in northeast Raleigh.

Michael Dale Staton was found dead in a townhouse on Avenida Del Sol Drive, near the intersection of Spring Forest Road and Capital Boulevard.

“Follow-up investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the death,” Laura Hourigan, a Raleigh police spokeswoman, said in an email Wednesday morning.

It’s unclear what caused Staton’s death, police spokeswoman Donna-maria Harris said in a separate email. His body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office.

Firefighters were called to the townhouse complex about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to an incident report from the Raleigh Fire Department. Ten percent of the building was damaged.

The fire displaced two people and left one unit “uninhabitable,” the fire department said.

The townhouse had a smoke alarm, according to the incident report.

Simone Jasper

Simone Jasper covers crime and what’s happening now in North Carolina.

  Comments  