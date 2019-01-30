Raleigh police are investigating after 54-year-old man was found dead in a fire

Police are investigating after a 54-year-old man was found dead Tuesday afternoon in a fire in northeast Raleigh.
Michael Dale Staton was found dead in a townhouse on Avenida Del Sol Drive, near the intersection of Spring Forest Road and Capital Boulevard.
“Follow-up investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the death,” Laura Hourigan, a Raleigh police spokeswoman, said in an email Wednesday morning.
It’s unclear what caused Staton’s death, police spokeswoman Donna-maria Harris said in a separate email. His body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office.
Firefighters were called to the townhouse complex about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to an incident report from the Raleigh Fire Department. Ten percent of the building was damaged.
The fire displaced two people and left one unit “uninhabitable,” the fire department said.
The townhouse had a smoke alarm, according to the incident report.
