Raleigh officer who was shot earlier this month is in stable condition, police say

Charles Ainsworth, a Raleigh police officer who was shot and wounded Jan. 9, is in stable condition, authorities said Wednesday.
Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown issued the following statement:
“The family of Officer Charles Ainsworth would like to thank everyone for their continued support, well wishes, and generosity towards the family. Charlie is in stable condition and his recovery will be a slow process. The family is focused on and has hope for a full recovery. We ask that Charlie remain in your thoughts and prayers as he continues medical care through this arduous process.”
