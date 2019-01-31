Plane carrying well-known comedian makes emergency landing at RDU

A plane carrying well-known comedian Russell Peters made an emergency landing early Thursday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
Peters, who performed Wednesday at the Durham Performing Arts Center, posted a picture on Instagram of a destroyed plane tire.
“Good news everyone...,” he wrote. “The crew and I are ok! Blew out a tire whilst taking off... had to burn fuel and circle back to the Raleigh airport.”
Seven people were on the flight about 1 a.m., said Toni Herrera-Bast, director of media relations for RDU. No one was injured.
“We have a full response with our operations department, fire and rescue,” Herrera-Bast said. “We prepare for this scenario.”
Peters, 48, is a Canadian stand-up comedian and actor who has done comedy specials for Netflix, including “Russell Peters: Almost Famous.”
