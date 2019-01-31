Investigation underway after 29-year-old man found dead in wooded area in North Raleigh

Authorities are investigating after a 29-year-old man was found dead in a wooded area in North Raleigh on Wednesday night.
Lamar Griffin of Cary was found in the 5000 block of Duraleigh Road, according to a spokesman for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.
Griffin’s roommate told investigators they were trying to find an area to fish when Griffin said he was having trouble breathing.
The roommate said he was walking ahead of Griffin, and when he turned back Griffin was gone. He then called police.
Griffin’s body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, according to the sheriff’s office spokesman.
