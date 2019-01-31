Raleigh man charged with starving a dog to death after abandoning it and another puppy

A 29-year-old man Raleigh man is accused of starving an adult dog to death after leaving the animal and a puppy in a cardboard box near a North Raleigh park.

Rashawn Levon Dennison turned himself in to authorities Wednesday, according to arrest records.

Police say Dennison abandoned a female pit bull mix called Remi and a black-and-white pit bull puppy behind Green Road Park. The animals were discovered Jan. 10.

Remi was deprived of food and water, according to arrest records.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Dennison has been charged with one felony count of killing an animal by starvation, two misdemeanor counts of abandonment of an animal and one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals.

He was released from custody Wednesday night after posting bond, a jail spokesman reported. As a condition of his release, he is not not allowed to possess or own any animals.