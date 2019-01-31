Police search for 2 men accused of robbing 3 Walmart stores in Raleigh

Police are searching for two men suspected of robbing three Walmart stores in Raleigh over the past month.
John Ryan Scott, 27, and Thomas Ryan Scott, 25, have been accused of robbing the following stores:
▪ 8000 Town Drive on Dec. 30
▪ 10050 Glenwood Avenue on Jan. 8
▪ 1725 New Hope Church Road on Jan. 15
Investigators did not say if the suspects showed a weapon during the robberies.
The men are are also wanted for “similar thefts” in Wilson, Greenville, and New Bern, Raleigh police said in a news release Thursday.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org.
