Raleigh man charged with sex crimes involving two children

A 48-year-old Raleigh man is accused of child-sex crimes involving two children, according to arrest warrants.
Rafael Camacho Manzanarez of Raleigh was charged with indecent liberties with a child, a felony. He was arrested Wednesday.
Raleigh police say incidents took place between 2011 and 2015, when Manzanarez’s victims were younger than 16 years old.
A court document lists his bond at $200,000. He was also facing a charge of conspiring to traffic in cocaine, online jail records show.
