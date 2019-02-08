Local

Raleigh man charged with sex crimes involving two children

By Simone Jasper

February 08, 2019 10:47 AM

Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification
Raleigh

A 48-year-old Raleigh man is accused of child-sex crimes involving two children, according to arrest warrants.

Rafael Camacho Manzanarez of Raleigh was charged with indecent liberties with a child, a felony. He was arrested Wednesday.

Raleigh police say incidents took place between 2011 and 2015, when Manzanarez’s victims were younger than 16 years old.

A court document lists his bond at $200,000. He was also facing a charge of conspiring to traffic in cocaine, online jail records show.

