NC man charged in Wake County with child-sex crimes

By Simone Jasper

February 01, 2019 10:11 AM

A 28-year-old man is accused of sex crimes involving a 7-year-old child, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshual Lamar Davis of Greenville is facing felony charges of indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child. He was arrested Thursday.

Davis was 27 at the time of the alleged offenses, according to an arrest warrant.

He was being held under a $1 million bond, according to records.

