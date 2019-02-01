NC man charged in Wake County with child-sex crimes

A 28-year-old man is accused of sex crimes involving a 7-year-old child, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshual Lamar Davis of Greenville is facing felony charges of indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child. He was arrested Thursday.
Davis was 27 at the time of the alleged offenses, according to an arrest warrant.
He was being held under a $1 million bond, according to records.
