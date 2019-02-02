Sir Walter Wally and Snerd agree on weather prediction

North Carolina’s most famous groundhogs are in total agreement: We’re going to get six more weeks of winter.
Sir Walter Wally, who was “awakened” by the children outside the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences singing “The Groundhog Song,” saw his shadow a little after noon on Saturday.
Snerd, the groundhog who does the honors in Garner, saw his own shadow around the same time during festivities at Garner’s White Deer Park.
According to lore, if a groundhog — also known as a woodchuck and a whistle-pig — sees his shadow on Feb. 2, we won’t have an early spring. Or as Raleigh Mayor Pro-Tem Corey Branch said at the event: Don’t put away your winter gear.
It should be noted that Punxsutawney Phil, who did his prognosticating at 7:30 Saturday morning in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, predicted an early spring. It should also be noted — as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration does on its website — that Phil was wrong last year, and indeed has been wrong about 40 percent of the time.
NOAA doesn’t track the success rate of Sir Walter Wally. But Chris Smith, the museum educator who emceed the event Saturday in Raleigh, says Wally has been right more than 50 percent of the time.
