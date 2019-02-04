Nursing home fire in Wake Forest sends 3 residents to hospital

Three residents of a Wake Forest nursing home were taken to a hospital after a Monday morning fire.
Crews responded to a fire at Hillside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 968 Wait Ave. and contained the blaze to one room, town spokesman Bill Crabtree said in a news release.
One resident had minor burns, and two others experienced smoke inhalation, according to Crabtree. The three residents were taken to a hospital for observation.
The Wake Forest Fire Department hasn’t determined the cause of the fire, according to Crabtree.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments