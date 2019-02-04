Local

Raleigh man accused of abusing 3-year-old so severely the child was hospitalized

By Simone Jasper

February 04, 2019 10:05 AM

Ryan Matthew Bushey
A Raleigh man has been charged with felony child abuse after police say he injured a 3-year-old boy so severely in November that the child was hospitalized.

Ryan Matthew Bushey, 34, was arrested Saturday by the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Bushey was supervising a friend’s child when he caused “numerous bruises” on the victim’s face, neck, back, chest, abdomen and genitals, according to an arrest warrant. The child was hospitalized for the injuries to his genitals, the sheriff’s office reported.

A court document lists Bushey’s bond amount as $200,000.

