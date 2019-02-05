Man dies in crash after fleeing Raleigh police

Police are investigating after a man died in a crash early Tuesday in southwest Raleigh.
An officer approached a “suspicious vehicle” at about 1:09 a.m. in Carolina Pines Park on Lake Wheeler Road, according to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department.
The officer made contact with the vehicles’ occupants and went back to his car to start investigating when the driver took off, police said.
The officer followed the fleeing vehicle and discovered it had crashed into a tree, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner. The male driver died at the scene, and his passenger was taken to a hospital, the media outlet reported.
