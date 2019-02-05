Local

Man dies in crash after fleeing Raleigh police

By Simone Jasper

February 05, 2019 08:11 AM

Man dies in crash after fleeing Raleigh police

Raleigh police are investigating after a man died after an officer approached a 'suspicious vehicle' in Carolina Pines Park. The car took off after the officer made contact with occupants and then hit a tree.
By
Up Next
Raleigh police are investigating after a man died after an officer approached a 'suspicious vehicle' in Carolina Pines Park. The car took off after the officer made contact with occupants and then hit a tree.
By
Raleigh

Police are investigating after a man died in a crash early Tuesday in southwest Raleigh.

An officer approached a “suspicious vehicle” at about 1:09 a.m. in Carolina Pines Park on Lake Wheeler Road, according to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department.

The officer made contact with the vehicles’ occupants and went back to his car to start investigating when the driver took off, police said.

The officer followed the fleeing vehicle and discovered it had crashed into a tree, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner. The male driver died at the scene, and his passenger was taken to a hospital, the media outlet reported.

Simone Jasper

Simone Jasper is a reporter covering breaking stories for The News & Observer and real-time news in the Carolinas.

  Comments  