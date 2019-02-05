Local

They broke into cars and stole IDs, checks and credit cards, Raleigh police say

By Simone Jasper

February 05, 2019 12:18 PM

Three people were arrested in Raleigh and accused of being part of a group that broke into cars and stole victims’ credit cards and checks.

Crystal Victoria Brooks, 28, Kentrell Demarquis Davis, 29, and Courtney Kennedy Wright, 30, all of Florida, are charged with identity theft and obtaining property by false pretense. They were arrested Monday.

Raleigh police accused the three of being part of a group that entered more than a dozen vehicles and took drivers’ licenses, checks and credit cards. The group cashed checks using victims’ information and made purchases with stolen credit cards, according to police.

Brooks also faces charges of uttering a forged instrument and conspiring to obtain property by false pretense, according to arrest records.

Court documents listed their bond amounts as $500,000.

