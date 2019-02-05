Former Wake County sheriff’s deputy charged with assaulting a woman 2 years ago

A former Wake County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with assaulting a woman in 2017.
David Joshua Chamblee, 36, of Raleigh was arrested Tuesday and charged with assault inflicting serious injury, a misdemeanor, according to court records.
Investigators say that in August 2017 Chamblee kicked a woman off a bed, which caused her head to hit a night stand, according to an arrest warrant from the N.C State Bureau of Investigation. A laceration on her head needed four staples, the warrant said.
WRAL first reported the story and identified Chamblee as a former sheriff’s deputy.
