Former Wake County sheriff’s deputy charged with assaulting a woman 2 years ago

By Simone Jasper

February 05, 2019 10:26 AM

Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification
Raleigh

A former Wake County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with assaulting a woman in 2017.

David Joshua Chamblee, 36, of Raleigh was arrested Tuesday and charged with assault inflicting serious injury, a misdemeanor, according to court records.

Investigators say that in August 2017 Chamblee kicked a woman off a bed, which caused her head to hit a night stand, according to an arrest warrant from the N.C State Bureau of Investigation. A laceration on her head needed four staples, the warrant said.

WRAL first reported the story and identified Chamblee as a former sheriff’s deputy.

