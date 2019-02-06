Police searching for suspect after western Wake County chase

Local

One suspect is in custody and another is at large after a police chase Wednesday morning in western Wake County.

Morrisville police at about 2:30 a.m. were called about “suspicious subjects” near Downing Glen Drive and Town Hall Drive, according to a news release.

Officers searched the area, tried to stop a vehicle and then drove after it, police said. One suspect fled on foot and is “not believed to still be in the area,” according to the release.

Cary police are also searching for the suspect, who is accused of breaking into a car before the chase, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Police say they apprehended another suspect, Leon Travis Hayward, 28, of Durham. He was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and resist, delay or obstruct. Hayward could face other charges, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 919-463-1653.

