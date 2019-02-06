Knightdale woman killed in crash

A 31-year-old Knightdale woman was killed Wednesday when a Mercedes pulled into the path of the SUV she was driving.
Candace Marie Valentine was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from her vehicle as it overturned on Smithfield Road near Poole Road just outside of Knightdale, the N.C. State Highway Patrol reported.
The crash happened at about 7:37 a.m.
Investigators say a Mercedes passenger car was pulling out of a driveway and attempting to turn left onto Smithfield Road. The driver pulled into the path of Valentine’s southbound Mazda SUV.
The impact caused the SUV to swerve off the right side of the road, according to the Highway Patrol. The vehicle over-corrected and then overturned.
The driver of the Mercedes, Vasyl V. Sharkadi, 33, of Plains, Penn., has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to yield to the right of way, the Highway Patrol reported.
