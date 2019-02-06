Third man charged in November shooting death at Carrboro mobile home park

Police have charged a third person in the shooting death of a 28-year-old man at a Carrboro mobile home park in November.
Aarun Dexter, 27, of Durham was taken into custody Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service, Carrboro police said in a news release. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.
Police responded to a shooting at a mobile home park at 810 Old Fayetteville Road at about 2 a.m. Nov. 2. Officers found Jeremiah Williams, who lived in the neighborhood, and his brother, 36-year-old James Grace.
Both men had been shot. They were taken to UNC Hospitals, where Williams died. Grace was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
On Nov. 9, Steven Sutton, 31, of Durham was taken into custody by federal marshals and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon, police reported.
On Nov. 20, a second person, Jewell Pridgeon, 28, was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of first-degree murder, one count of accessory after the fact of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of accessory after the fact of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, policed reported.
Investigators think Pridgeon aided Sutton with the shootings and robbery of Williams and his brother, police reported.
Sutton was released from prison in January 2017 after serving time for assault inflicting bodily injury in 2007 and two counts of armed robbery, one count of attempted armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in 2010, according to state records.
Sutton remains in custody at the Orange County jail in Hillsborough without bail.
Pridgeon was released from custody Nov. 22 after posting a $500,000 bond, a jail spokesman reported Wednesday afternoon.
Dexter is in custody at the Orange County jail. His bail has been set at $10,000. He is also charged with unrelated offenses in Durham, Carrboro police reported.
