Cocaine bust in Durham County leads to multiple arrests

Durham County sheriff’s deputies have charged multiple people as part of a three-month investigation that led to a drug bust this week.
The sheriff’s office says the Anti-Crime and Narcotics unit went to the 800 block of Simmons Street at about 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators had focused on Christopher Terrell Stanback, 31, who now faces two firearm- and six drug-related charges, including maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, according to a news release.
Deputies found seven other people in the house, “some actively cooking crack cocaine,” the sheriff’s office said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer
#ReadLocal
Five people were arrested, and charges were pending for another person as of Thursday night.
Amy Howell, 45, faces six charges, most related to trafficking and possessing cocaine, according to the release.
Deshawn Stephone Hester, 30; Kevin Lamont Bumpass, 31; and Derrick Thomas Cozart, 28, were each arrested on three charges: trafficking cocaine by possession, conspiracy to traffic cocaine by manufacture and possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school, the release said.
Also arrested was Darris Montrez Quick, 30, who had outstanding warrants, according to the sheriff’s office.
Comments