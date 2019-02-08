Police investigate homicide after man was found shot in Durham

Police are investigating a homicide after a 46-year-old man was found in a vehicle Thursday night in Durham with “an apparent gunshot wound.”

Officers at about 7:30 p.m. found Kenya Lamont Thompson of Durham in the 4300 block of North Roxboro Road, according to a news release from the Durham Police Department. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.





Police say the shooting happened near Old Oxford Road and Hebron Road. There are no suspects in custody, according to the news release sent Thursday night.

The death marks the eighth homicide in Durham since Jan. 1, according to police statistics.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 919-560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.