Local

Raleigh man arrested after police say he kicked a dog to death 2 years ago

By Thomasi McDonald

February 11, 2019 03:21 PM

CCBI
CCBI
RALEIGH

Police this week charged an 18-year-old Raleigh man with kicking a dog to death two years ago.

Jamel Aaron Webb faces a felony charge of animal cruelty. Raleigh police say he beat a 10-year-old Cocker Spaniel to death on Jan. 12, 2017.

Investigators had been searching for Webb since Feb. 21, 2017, when they obtained a warrant charging him with with the crime. He was taken into custody Sunday, according to arrest records.

The dog was named Ginny, according to the arrest warrant.

Investigators say Webb kicked Ginny repeatedly, causing multiple rib fractures and rupturing her bladder.

Police took Webb to the Wake County jail, where he was placed under a $5,000 bail, court records show.

Thomasi McDonald

Thomasi McDonald is a veteran journalist who writes about crime and public safety issues.

  Comments  