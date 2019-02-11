Police search for man who robbed a Durham bank

Police are searching for a man who robbed a Durham bank Monday morning.
The robbery happened shortly after 10 a.m. at a BB&T branch at 5407 S. Miami Blvd., Durham police said.
Witnesses said a man wearing a black hoodie and khaki pants walked up to the counter and handed a teller a note demanding cash, according to police.
The man did not appear to have a weapon, according to witnesses, and no injuries were reported.
The man, who appeared to be in his 50s, ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash, police reported.
Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
