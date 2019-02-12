Wake County day care worker accused of assaulting 2-year-old

A day care worker in Fuquay-Varina was arrested Monday after police say she assaulted a 2-year-old child in her care.
Rosie O’Beirne, 67, of Raleigh was charged with assault on a child under 12, a misdemeanor.
Investigators believe O’Beirne took a child by his arm and slammed him “into a playhouse,” according to her arrest warrant.
Police say the child was assaulted at Fuquay-Varina Presbyterian Church, where O’Beirne was a day care worker, WRAL first reported.
“The incident was brought to our attention,” Pastor Rebecca Gillespie said in a report from ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner. “We reported it to the authorities immediately and her employment was terminated.”
