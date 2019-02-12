Local

Rolesville police searching for 2 missing teens

By Simone Jasper

February 12, 2019 02:53 PM

Rolesville Police Department
Rolesville

Police are searching for two missing teenage girls they say were last seen at Rolesville High School on Friday.

Taryn Walker, 15, and Alyssa McLeod, 16, are thought to be in the Raleigh area, according to a news release from the Rolesville Police Department.

Walker is about 5-foot-9, police said.

McLeod, who is about 5-foot-3, “was last seen wearing dark blue pants and a white hooded shirt,” according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 919-556-7226 or courtney.williams@rolesville.nc.gov.

