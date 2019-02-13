Local

Police investigate Durham home invasion and shooting

By Simone Jasper

February 13, 2019 08:22 AM

A person was taken to a hospital after being shot at a home Tuesday night in Durham.

Three suspects at about 8:15 p.m. went to a house in the 1500 block of South Alston Avenue and shot an unidentified victim in the face, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

The person was taken to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” and another person had “non-life-threatning injuries,” the media outlet reported.

Police are investigating and encourage anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

