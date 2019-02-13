Someone stole a rifle from a Garner officer’s patrol car. Police want it back.

Someone smashed the rear window of a Garner police officer’s patrol car this week and stole a rifle from a locked gun rack, the department said.
No arrests have been made in the case. Garner police are investigating with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators think the break-in happened sometime between late Monday and early Tuesday morning, according to a news release from Garner police. The patrol car was parked in the driveway of an off-duty officer’s home in Johnston County.
Police are trying to find the thief, and they also want to find out the person managed to dislodge the patrol rifle from a locked gun rack.
“We have taken steps in the meantime to make sure officer’s weapons remain secure while officers are off-duty,” Garner Police Chief Brandon Zuidema said in the release.
Police are urging anyone with information about the case to contact the Garner Police Department at 919-772-8810 or the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office at 919-989-5010.
