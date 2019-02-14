Local

Man arrested after 3 were stabbed in Raleigh, police say

By Simone Jasper

February 14, 2019 08:31 AM

Three men were taken to the hospital late Wednesday night after being stabbed on the 100 block of Idlewild Avenue in Raliegh Feb. 13, 2019.
Raleigh

A Raleigh man was arrested after he and two others were stabbed Wednesday night, police say.

Joshua Lee Surles, 19, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault inflicting serious bodily injury. He was arrested Thursday.

Police were dispatched at about 11:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Idlewild Avenue, east of downtown, according to a news release.

Surles assaulted one man with a pocketknife, according to his arrest warrant.

Police say he gave another man injuries that include a “large laceration to the head, and a stab wound to the chest causing a collapsed lung.”

The three men were fighting when they were stabbed, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner. They were taken to WakeMed with “non-life-threatening injuries,” according to the station.

“While the investigation of the case is currently underway, preliminary findings have established that the crime was not a random act,” the police department said in its press release.

When asked whether police expect to charge anyone in connection with allegedly causing Surles’ injuries, police spokeswoman Laura Horrigan said via email the investigation is ongoing.

