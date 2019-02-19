Some Durham schools face overcrowding, even as the district as a whole is shrinking

Forest View Elementary School music teacher Amy Davis once had a classroom that parent Dina Niblock described as “beautiful.” Now, Davis has been relegated to a cart full of instruments, which she pushes from classroom to classroom to teach music at the school.
Overcrowding is prominent in some Durham public schools, and Niblock said she doesn’t see the district planning for continued development in Durham.
“There doesn’t seem to be the resolve, money or planning to relieve the problem going forward,” said Niblock, who serves as PTA president at Forest View. Her son is in third grade at the school, which started the 2018-19 school year over capacity by 85 students.
At the joint county commissioners and Board of Education quarterly meeting on Tuesday, the school board brought up the issue of overcrowding to the commissioners.
DPS Chief Operations Officer Aaron Beaulieu presented findings from a report by N.C. State University’s Operations Research and Education Laboratory detailing expected shifts in enrollment based on surrounding development. Over the next decade, DPS can expect enrollment overall to decrease by around 1,700 students, but the overcrowding in certain areas won’t go away.
The study breaks down overcrowding by school. Eight of the district’s 30 elementary schools began this school year above 105 percent capacity. Another seven were between 100 and 105 percent capacity.
Sherwood Githens Middle School began the 2018-19 school year with 143 students too many, while the other middle schools were less than 100 percent full. Six DPS high schools were above 105 percent capacity, and five fell below 95 percent capacity.
The district will spend this spring working with the authors of the study to find both short- and long-term solutions to overcrowding.
Beaulieu’s presentation also included a comparison between the estimated cost of renovating Northern High School and building a new high school at a different site that would serve the same population. Renovations are projected to cost $89.5 million, while building at a new site will cost $89.3 million.
Northern High School renovations were approved for $52 million to address existing facility issues in a 2016 bond. But actual renovations at the current site will cost significantly more because of rising construction costs and site issues such as size, existing topography and poor soil.
Wanted: Two new schools
At the joint meeting, several members of the school board advocated building a new Northern High and an elementary school in southwestern Durham to relieve overcrowding. But county commissioners were hesitant to commit to either of these plans.
“I don’t see how we can keep pushing this down the road. I sat right here in one of my first meetings and had this conversation. We need to move,” said Board of Education member Steve Unruhe, adding that the county should find some money to allow both schools to begin construction as soon as possible.
“We need to move forward on both of them. But to do that we need some commitment of money now, and we need to move forward on a bond,” Unruhe said.
Commissioner Ellen Reckhow was concerned about building despite decreasing enrollment.
“I just want us to look carefully at what we’re doing, especially on the north side where unfortunately numbers are going down, and make sure we’re making wise decisions. I want the kids to have great schools, but we can’t afford to have half empty schools,” Reckhow said.
School board Chairman Mike Lee said the problem is bigger than simple redistribution.
“Even if we balance out all of the elementary schools in the south, all of them are over capacity, and it’s only getting worse,” Lee said. “The problem is we continue to wait. The more we wait, the more urgent the problem is.”
In an interview last week, Board of Education member Natalie Beyer pointed out that the board has been aware of the need for funding dedicated to construction costs. In 2016, the board cited $450 million in facilities needs but only asked for around $190 million to be approved in a bond. The bond only granted DPS $90 million for construction.
“We have an elementary school designed for a location on Scott King Road. If the county could free up the funds soon, that’s ready to go,” Beyer said. “It’s always nicer to redistrict when you have a new school for families to get excited about.”
County Commissioner Heidi Carter acknowledged that some schools have been overcrowded since they opened and asked for further financial analysis on the county’s ability to pay for new facilities.
Fixing the locks
Durham schools haven’t had major redistricting since the city and county districts merged in 1992-93, but limited redistricting has occurred as individual schools have opened. A redistricting study was proposed in 2017, but serious efforts to tackle the issue were tabled when former DPS Superintendent Bert L’Homme retired in August of 2017. Beaulieu said in a separate call that the Board of Education has retreat dates planned for this summer to talk about redistricting.
The overcrowding issue is compounded by a 2017 mandate from the General Assembly that reduced class sizes. Even with a gradual implementation of this program, Beaulieu says elementary schools have lost 16 percent to 18 percent of their capacity.
“It’s a good idea! No parents are against smaller class sizes, but you have to fund it,” said Niblock. “The parents, school board and district are on the same page. Nobody wants instruments on a cart.”
Niblock said temporary efforts to deal with overcrowding, such as building or moving portable classrooms, are not doing enough. Forest View was approved to build portable classrooms, which originally were supposed to be finished between Thanksgiving and Christmas of last year. Beaulieu said the six classroom modular unit is now scheduled to be finished by the end of this month.
“It’s taken forever, and I don’t think the school district is looking to repeat that,” Niblock said.
Students are also suffering from a lack of specialized spaces, Niblock said. Forest View is a science-focused school, but the science lab has to be used as a classroom.
“If Durham is being sold as this great place to live and work, with great restaurants and entertainment, there need to be money and plans to educate the children well. What is going on is not OK,” Niblock said.
Jennifer Feiler, PTA President for Sherwood Githens Middle School, said that her son spent the first few weeks of his seventh grade math class at Githens on a stool at the back of the class. Feiler said that there isn’t any one reason Githens is more overcrowded than other middle schools. The area is undergoing a lot of development, and Feiler has seen a significant number of families change from private to public schools as well as lots of newcomer families.
Feiler said that she understands that the district isn’t in complete control and hopes that the county commissioners and state legislature will recognize the needs of schools.
“This isn’t putting in swimming pools, it’s fixing the locks on the bathroom doors,” Feiler said.
Niblock and Feiler are both grateful for the creativity of the teachers and principals at their schools.
“I’m overwhelmed with the teachers’ and principals’ resiliency and ability to be flexible. I think they shelter the students as much as they can,” Feiler said.
“The teachers are doing a great job,” Niblock said. “I don’t know why any of them stay, but it’s the teachers and parents that are making DPS awesome.”
