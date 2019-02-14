Two charged in shooting death of Durham man in December

Police on Thursday charged two men with the shooting death of a 45-year-old man late last year in west Durham.
Rashawn Deleon, 21, and Antonio Johnson, 19, have been charged with first-degree murder, Durham police said.
Officers found the body of Ricky Yates about 6:15 p.m. Dec. 2 outside in the 100 block of East Cornwalis Road. Yates had been shot.
Deleon was in custody Thursday at the Wake County jail, police said. Johnson remained at large.
Investigators are urging anyone with information about the case to call 919-540-4440, ext. 29336.
