Pedestrian struck and killed by train near NC State campus

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train at a railroad crossing near the N.C. State campus in West Raleigh, police reported.
It was about 3:15 p.m. when officers responded to reports of a train accident near the 600 block of Motor Pool Street, just off Hillsborough and Gorman streets, Laura Hourigan, a police spokeswoman, reported.
Investigators have not yet made public the name of the victim, or details about the collision.
