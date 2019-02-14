Local

Pedestrian struck and killed by train near NC State campus

By Thomasi McDonald

February 14, 2019 08:25 PM

RALEIGH

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train at a railroad crossing near the N.C. State campus in West Raleigh, police reported.

It was about 3:15 p.m. when officers responded to reports of a train accident near the 600 block of Motor Pool Street, just off Hillsborough and Gorman streets, Laura Hourigan, a police spokeswoman, reported.

Investigators have not yet made public the name of the victim, or details about the collision.

