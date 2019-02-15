Police investigating Wake Forest stabbing

A 43-year-old man was taken to a hospital after he was stabbed early Friday along a Wake Forest street, according to town police.
Officers at about 3 a.m. were dispatched to the 100 block of North Allen Road, the Wake Forest Police Department said in a news release. Police say they found the stabbing victim nearby, and he had “what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.”
“A motive for the stabbing is unclear and the investigation is ongoing,” according to the release.
Police have not identified the victim or any suspects.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer
#ReadLocal
They ask anyone with information to call 919-554-6150.
Comments