Friends rally around Cumberland Superintendent Marvin Connelly after cancer diagnosis

Prayers and an outpouring of support are coming in for Cumberland County Superintendent Marvin Connelly after the former longtime Wake County school leader announced this week that he’s been diagnosed with cancer.

In a statement released Thursday, Connelly said that he will be in and out of the office for a period of time while he undergoes treatment for the cancer. But Connelly, who is also the senior pastor of Saint Augusta Missionary Baptist Church in Fuquay-Varina, said the prognosis and outlook for recovery looks good and that he’s relying on his faith to get him through.

“I am confident that my unwavering faith in God will carry me through this journey, and I look forward to remaining engaged with our school and community as we continue our work to provide the very best possible education to our students,” Connelly said in the statement.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer

Connelly, 56, told the Fayetteville Observer that the cancer was diagnosed Feb. 7 when he went to the doctor because his jaw hurt and he had difficulty opening his mouth. But instead of lockjaw it turned out to be a tumor.

News of the health scare prompted concern from friends and colleagues, both in Wake and around North Carolina.

“Definitely keeping Dr. Connelly in my thoughts and prayers! Fight on Alpha Man,” tweeted Seydric Williams, Wake’s northwest area superintendent.

Connelly was an Army major in military intelligence with the 82nd Airborne Division when he switched careers in 1992 to work in the Wake school system. Over the next 26 years, he held various positions such as principal of Wake Forest-Rolesville Middle School and Knightdale High School, assistant superintendent for student support services and chief of staff and strategic planning.

He left Wake in July to become Cumberland County superintendent.

“Decorated war veteran, man of God, driven leader. ... He is going to defeat this because it’s in his DNA to win!” tweeted Kengie Bass, a dean at St. Augustine’s University who used to be a principal and administrator in Wake schools.