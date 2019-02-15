Mother said police pointed gun at 6-year-old with autism. Raleigh police say watch video.

The Raleigh Police Department has released body camera video it says does not support a mother’s claim that officers pointed a gun at her 6-year-old son.

The woman, LaDonna Clark, made the assertion during a recent Raleigh City Council meeting.

“While we understand and respect that this was a difficult and challenging situation for the Clark family, the members of the Raleigh Police Department carried out their difficult and dangerous police responsibilities professionally, with respect, and in accordance with law and policies,” according to a statement from the Police Department released on Friday.

Clark told Raleigh leaders that she tried to file a complaint with the department but was told to identify which policies had been violated.

“On a 35-degree and rainy night, my son with autism was forced out of a home with military-style rifles aimed at him and made to sit on the cold, wet ground for well over an hour by [the police] SWAT [team],” Clark said during the Feb. 5 Raleigh City Council meeting.

Nine videos were released by Police Department, including a more than 40-minute video edited from the others that reportedly show what happened the night of the incident. The Police Department got a court order to release the videos.

“The video and investigation do not support Ms. LaDonna Clark’s allegations that her family had rifles pointed at them or that they were made to sit outside for over an hour,” according to the police statement.

At about 10 minutes into the edited, 40-minute video, words on the screen say Clark’s 6-year-old son and the child’s grandmother exit the home. The video shows an officer moving toward a vehicle, and the view of the two leaving is obscured for about three minutes.

Using footage from a different officer at a different angle of the same time period, the video shows someone near the house. Words on the screen say “(Wanda) Clark initially comes out of the residence, then goes back in to assist their grandson,” around the 28-minute mark.

An officer is holding a rifle in the video, but does not appear to be pointing it at the home or anyone.

“He’s scared,” one officer says in the video.

“Yeah,” replies another.

At the 30-minute mark, someone can be seen near the house but the view, like much of the video, is dark and obstructed.

At the 33-minute mark, the officer who had been holding the rifle now points it at the house and begins approaching the house. He or another officer says no one is inside and officers go from room to room with weapons drawn.

Search warrant

Officers had a warrant to search the home on Friar Tuck Road on Nov. 14 in connection with an armed robbery at an AT&T store a few days earlier. A cardboard box left by one of the suspects had the address of the home on it, according to a search warrant.





The suspect, Brian Clark, is a relative of the Clark family, but police knew he wasn’t living at the home at the time, LaDonna Clark said before the February meeting.

The incident was under investigation, according to a statement released by Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown after the February meeting.

“The safety and well-being of all Raleigh residents is a top priority for the Raleigh Police Department,” she said in the statement. “The incident has been, and is still being reviewed by the Raleigh Police Department Office of Professional Standards.”

Efforts to reach Clark were unsuccessful.

This is a developing story and will be updated.