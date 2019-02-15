Child was struck and killed by Amtrak train in West Raleigh

A child was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in West Raleigh on Thursday.
A CSX railroad official called 911 on Thursday afternoon and reported the incident. The CSX official said the juvenile’s age could not be determined by railroad workers, “but they knew it was a child.”
Police have not made the victim’s name public.
The accident happened just before 3:15 p.m. at East Boylan and Montford avenues, near Motor Pool Street, according to a 911 recording made public Friday afternoon.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer
#ReadLocal
There were passengers aboard the Amtrak train at the time of the accident, according to the recording.
Police are continuing their investigation of the incident.
Comments