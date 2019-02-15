Nearly a month after high-speed chase, an Apex man is charged with murder

An Apex man has been charged with murder, nearly one month after leading an off-duty deputy on a high-speed chase that killed another motorist.
The Wake County Sheriff’s Office on Friday charged Timothy Ronald Cox II, 24, with murder, according to records filed with the City County Bureau of Identification.
Cox has been in custody at the Wake County jail since Jan. 16, when he was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest after the fatal afternoon crash on US 1 in Cary.
Investigators have accused Cox of being behind the wheel of a a passenger car when an off-duty deputy spotted the vehicle, which appeared to be racing another car.
The deputy saw a reckless driver speeding at more than 100 mph and turned around to pursue the vehicle, according to a search warrant made public at the Wake County Clerk of Courts Office.
The speeding car crashed into a car driven by Scott Durso of Moncure. Durso died at WakeMed on Jan. 18.
Investigators had obtained the search warrant to obtain potential evidence from Cox’s Facebook account that indicated he was racing, court records show.
Cox had spent 30 days in custody at the Wake County jail under a $75,000 bail for the Jan. 16 charges.
He is now being held without benefit of bail, a jail spokesman reported on Friday night.
